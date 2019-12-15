St. Martin Parish Council to award contract for Cade beach volleyball work

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will be holding a special meeting during its committee hearings Tuesday afternoon to award the contract for the Cade Cabana and Beach Volleyball project to the lowest bidder.
The project was put out to bid late last month and includes the construction of a cabana/restroom structure and a sand-filled beach volleyball court at the Cade Park and Recreation Center.
Meeting as its Administrative/Finance Committee, the council will say farewell to five outgoing members. District 2 Councilwoman and current Council Chairwoman Lisa Nelson, District 3 Councilman Jason Willis, District 4 Counciman Neal Thibodeaux and District 6 Councilwoman Jill Hebert were term limited and unable to seek another term. Another councilman, District 7’s Albert “Da Da” Menard, lost in a runoff to Vincent Alexander.
The committee will also consider appointing two representatives and an alternate to the Acadiana Resource Conservation and Development Council. It will also consider a resolution naming January 2020 as National Mentoring Month in St. Martin Parish.
Meeting as the Public Works Committee, the council will be updated on the implementation of its flood plain management plan passed earlier this month. It will also discuss the effects of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative on its existing drainage project.
The committee will also consider a resolution to continue its agreement with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office to use inmate laborers for maintenance work throughout the parish.
The St. Martin Parish Council’s committee hearings will start at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the Government Annex building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.