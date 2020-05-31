St. Martin Parish Council to approve Arnaudville firehouse agreement

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will vote on an intergovernmental agreement Tuesday night that will extend the parish’s lease for fire equipment to be stationed in Arnaudville — and help pay for a new station to house the units.
At its committee hearings on May 19, St. Martin Parish Fire District Coordinator Brody Miller explained the proposed agreement under which the parish would pay St. Landry Parish Fire Protection District 5 the sum of $450,000 in exchange for a 50-year lease to place five fire units and crew at a proposed new fire station in Arnaudville.
The parish has had an agreement with St. Landry to co-locate its equipment at the current Arnaudville firehouse, but it is being decommissioned and transferred to the town of Arnaudville. A new station will take its place.
“This will prevent us from having to build a fire station,” Miller said, which would also save the parish between $500,000 and $1 million dollars.
The council will also consider an ordinance that would allow Parish President Chester Cedars to sign an agreement to use land for spoil from the Catahoula Lake dredging project.
The council will also vote on several resolutions affecting ongoing projects. One item up for consideration is to accept the low bid for the proposed floating dock project at Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park and Uncle Dick Davis Park. Michael David Breaux Inc. submitted the low bid for the work at $184,500.
That price, Cedars said, was less than half of the $400,000 budgeted through a RESTORE Act grant.
The administration is asking the council to reject bids, however, on the Bayou Estates Flood Wall project. All of the bids received were over the project’s budget.
The council will also consider two change orders to projects already underway.
One is to increase the budget for the Whitney Drive Improvements Project by $23,067.04.
The other is an increase for the Live Oak Circle Culvert Realignment Project in the amount of $3,420.
The council will also consider acceptance of the Live Oak Circle project as complete.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the Parish Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.