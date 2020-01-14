St. Martin Parish Council, parish president to take oaths of office today

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council and Parish president Chester Cedars will be sworn in for their new terms this evening at the council’s first regular meeting of the year, and the first of the new term for the council members.
Supreme Court Justice John L. Weimer will be on hand to administer the oath of office for the officials.
The council will hit the ground running after the oath, with a full agenda of items to be handled Tuesday evening. In addition to selecting the slate of officers for the council, members will also confirm the council clerk, assistant clerk, parish attorney, and authorized check signers. The council will also confirm the salaries of the parish’s department directors.
It will also consider its annual renewal of the lease for the St. Martin Parish Tourist Commission, renewing its agreement with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for the use of inmate labor, and its resolution to allow budget adjustments to bring the parish’s final 2019 actual budget within 5 percent of the projected budget, as required under state law.
The council will also consider an ordinance to raise sewage rates for customers of the Sugarland Wastewater Sewer plant. If passed, the ordinance calls for rates to rise $3 per month for the plant’s clients.
The council will also consider a renewal of the road tax for Road Sub-District No. 1.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Appoint Daniel Richard and Kasey Courville as representatives, and Byron Fuselier as an alternate, to the Acadiana Conservation and Development Council for 2020.
• Name January 2020 as National Mentoring Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Reappoint Travis Latiolais to the St. Martin Parish Board of Waterworks Commissioners District 4.
• Appoint Michelle Prilliman to fill an unexpired term on the St. Martin Hospital District No. 2 board.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the Parish Government Annex building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.