ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council received its annual report on the assessed value of properties in the parish, but no guarantees on what 2021 will bring as far as the parish’s tax base goes.
“Your guess is as good as mine,” St. Martin Parish Assessor Todd Dugas said when asked about next year.
The 2020 numbers show about a $1.5 million increase in tax revenue over the previous year due to reassessment. But in the days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration is projecting a lower than usual collection rate for the coming year.
“We usually see between 1½ to 2 percent uncollectible,” Cedars said. “We are projecting a 5 percent uncollectible rate this year.”
Dugas said that overall the assessment showed the parish on stable ground, with $3.4 million in oil pipeline revenue making up for shortfalls in other sectors of the energy service industry economy.
The council also voted to set a date in December for a public hearing on the 2021 budget, which was presented to the council Tuesday night.