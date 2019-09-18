BUTTE LA ROSE — Residents of Butte La Rose had a chance to welcome the St. Martin Parish Council to the Butte La Rose Fire Station for the council’s monthly committee hearings Tuesday evening.
The council takes its hearings on the road throughout the year, making it easier for local residents across the sprawling parish to get involved in the governmental process.
Parish President Chester Cedars let residents know that $200,000 for the construction of a concrete bridge to replace the aging pontoon crossing on Herman Dupuis Road made it to the state’s capital outlay project list. That project is part of the parish’s bond issue which it secured using Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act funds.
Although the project was rated with a priority of 5 in the capital outlay plan, Cedars said he is happy with that.
“It’s a good thing,” he said. “Some people look at it and say, ‘Well, it’s not a 1 or a 2,’ but I have seen 5s jump to a 1 pretty quickly.”
In his report, Cedars also said that a permit has been issued for the Bayou Floodwall project in District 1.
“(District 1) Councilman (Byron) Fuselier is going to want to frame that,” Cedars joked.
Money for another parish project, $200,000 to improve drainage along the Joe Daigre Canal, is also included in the capital outlay plan, but with a priority of 1.
“I expect that to be funded this year,” Cedars said.
The council also discussed an intergovernmental agreement with the St. Martin Parish School Board for the use of property near Parks Elementary School for youth recreation programs and authorized Cedars to submit applications for the state’s capital outlay program and off-system bridge replacement program, as well as the parish’s annual road priority list which is required in order to qualify for state grants.
In other action, the council:
• Considered changing the name of Dean LeBlanc Road to Circle T Farms Road.
• Considered adopting a resolution to name the week of Oct. 6-12 Fire Prevention Week in St. Martin Parish.
• Considered adopting a resolution to name the month of October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Considered adopting a resolution to name the month of October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
• Considered adopting a resolution to name the month of October Head Start Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Considered entering a contract with Setina Tune to operate the Stephensville Bridge.
• Considered adopting a resolution to name the month of October Dysautonomia Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
Those actions will be up for final adoption at the council’s next regular meeting on Oct. 1.