St. Martin Parish Council committee to hear about progress of spraying operations

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will hold its monthly committee hearings Tuesday evening.
On the Public Works side of the house, the council will hear a presentation on the progress of the parish’s canal and roadside spraying operations, along with several routine matters, including the renewal of a pre-positioned contract for post-storm trash and debris removal, as well as several annual documents to be filed with the state Department of Transportation and Development regarding road and bridge maintenance programs.
During its Administrative/Finance Committee hearing, the council is scheduled to receive an annual report from St. Martin Parish County Agent Stuart Cauthier with the LSU AgCenter. It will also discuss whether or not redistricting of the parish’s council districts will be required, based on the data from the 2020 U.S. Census, and how to move forward if a redistricting process is required.
The council will also consider several resolutions, including a declaration of Oct. 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week and declaring the month of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Head Start Awareness Month.
The St. Martin Parish Council Committee hearings will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.