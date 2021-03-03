ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council bade farewell to its longtime clerk of the council at its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Laci Laperouse, who has served as council clerk for 11 years, has tendered her resignation. She will, however, still be working for Parish President Chester Cedars, but as the parish’s new Department of Tourism director.
Assistant Clerk of the Council Brooke Gillespie will take on Laperouse’s role as clerk.
The council also adopted a new policy and procedure manual for the parish. One of the biggest changes in the updated manual is the elimination of any subsidization of insurance coverage for council members.
“They are welcome to participate in the parish insurance plan, but it will be on their own dime,” Cedars said.
The issue of insurance benefits has been a contentious one over the past few months. A motion to end insurance for council members was voted down in a 4-4 tie vote last year. On Tuesday night, however, the vote to adopt the new policy manual was unanimous.
“That just goes to show how good the policy manual is,” Cedars said. “It was a unanimous vote.”
Cedars said the current insurance benefits for council members will likely phase out on May 1.
The council also voted to engage the services of demographer Mike Hefner to prepare the parish’s reapportionment map. Like other political subdivisions, the parish will have to adjust the boundaries of council districts and precincts to account for the movement in population since the last census in 2010.
Hefner said that issues with the timing of the 2020 Census — including a six-month delay in reporting the results — will leave very little lag time for the council to get its reapportionment completed.