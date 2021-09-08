St. Martin Parish Council approves waste pickup contract

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars told the parish council Tuesday that Pelican Waste and Disposal notified customers of a 12 percent rate hike for the remainder of the contract, retroactive to July 1. The parish council voted unanimously to approve a new ordinance naming Waste Connections the vendor for trash pickup in the parish, beginning Jan. 1.
ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council voted to accept a new waste disposal program contract Tuesday evening even as its previous vendor is raising rates and delivering worse service in the waning days of their agreement with the parish.
The council voted unanimously to approve the new ordinance, which would make Waste Connections the vendor for trash pickup in the parish. But the new vendor cannot begin service until Jan. 1, which leaves the current provider, Pelican Waste and Disposal, in place though the end of the year.
Parish President Chester Cedars said that Pelican had notified customers last week that it was taking a 12 percent rate hike for the remainder of its contract — and making it retroactive to July 1.
“We received a letter on Aug. 16 advising us that Pelican was exercising its right to raise rates on certain portions of its contract,” Cedars explained. “We had issues with parts of that. First, the notification came very late. I had a meeting with (Parish Legal Counsel Allan) Durand and the Pelican attorney, including a lengthy discussion of the exit plan from the contract. During that meeting there was never any discourse of increasing rates.”
Additionally, Cedars said that the increase, at 12 percent, was higher than any others he had seen the company take in other areas. He also said he was not sure the company could enforce any rate hike retroactively.
Durand said the company was allowed to take a cost of living increase, set to the consumer price index. But Cedars raised the other issues again. Hr also said that part of the July discussion included concessions from the parish to the company.
“We made agreements in July,” Cedars said. “There were certain things that we gave up. Does this mean we throw it all out the window?”
Cedars said that the news of the increase started going out to customers over social media last week, with the city fielding 30 to 40 calls a day from customers asking about the increase.
“Lets all be honest, the services were not up to what we expected, which led to us ending the contract,” Cedars said. “Let’s be honest, service has not improved. Let’s go even farther and say that services have gotten even worse in the last four weeks. To hit us with a rate increase in the last three months just ain’t right.”