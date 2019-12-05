St. Martin Parish Council approves $40M budget

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council approved a $40-million sinking fund, operating and maintenance budget for fiscal 2020 at its meeting Tuesday evening.
According to Parish President Chester Cedars, the budget will include some additional spending on equipment and road maintenance that has been deferred over the last two years.
“Since 2018, we have lowered our expenses by about $1 million,” Cedars said. “We can now use that to accomplish some of the things we have had to set aside.”
In his comments to the council, Cedars said that much of the financial well-being of the parish during the economic downturn that has affected parishes along the Gulf Coast belongs to his predecessor and the members of the council.
“The fiscal discipline and responsibility that my predecessor instilled has served the parish well,” Cedars said. “And you, as members of this council, have exercised that discipline.”
The council also passed its capital outlay budget for the year.
In other business, the council voted to reject all received bids and rebid the Bayou Estate Flood Wall project. Although 16 contractors picked up bid materials for the original call for bids, only one bid was submitted by the deadline. That one was more than twice the $4.1 million budgeted for the project.
The council also adopted its floodplain management ordinance, which is aimed at mitigating flood damage and helping insured residents potentially lower their insurance costs. The plan would be point based, allowing homeowners to increase their home’s flood resistance in exchange for a lower rate.
In a special recognition, the council recognized several members of the St. Martin Parish Fire Service District for their actions in rescuing the victim of an automobile crash on Sept. 25. It also voted to officially hire incoming Public Works director Kasey Courville. Courville had previously worked for Fenstermaker and Associates.
In other business, the council:
• Considered raising the cost of service for residents served by the Sugarland Wastewater Treatment plant $3 per month to cover the increasing cost of operating the plant.
• Passed a resolution approving the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory budget for 2020
• Passed a resolution to move the council’s regular meeting of Jan. 7 to Jan. 14.
• Approved awarding the contract for the Whitney Drive Improvements Project to low bidder Elliot Construction for $218,295.
• Approved a resolution appointing Cedars to the steering committee for the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
• Passed a resolution approving the Louisiana Sugar Cane Co-op’s application for a 10-year industrial ad-valorem tax exemption.
• Passed a resolution authorizing the awarding of the contract for the Live Oak Circle Culvert Realignment Project to low bidder Le Talley Ho Construction at a cost of $33,145.
• Tabled an ordinance raising the cost of service for residents served by the Sugarland Wastewater Treatment plant $3 per month to cover the increasing cost of operating the plant.
The council will reconsider the ordinance at its regular meeting on Jan. 14.