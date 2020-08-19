ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council again debated a plan from Parish President Chester Cedars to split part of one of the parish’s two library millages so that half would go to the library and the other half be split between building maintenance, recreation, and the St. Martin Parish Council on Aging.
Council on Aging Board Chairman Burton Dupuis gave a presentation of the organization’s efforts and expenditures to the St. Martin parish Council Administrative/Finance Committee, showing that it currently operates at about a $37,000 deficit each year. He said the millage revenue would allow the group to stabilize its current level of operations and, after evaluating its financial situation, consider expanding services to more areas of the parish.
“To add transportation in Lower St. Martin parish, we’d need to find a vehicle, we’d need a driver,” Dupuis said. “It would cost about $47,000 a year.”
District 8 CouncilmanDean LeBlanc made it clear he did not oppose the work COA does in the community. Instead, he said his issue is with using tax revenues to directly fund a non-governmental organization.
“I probably already donate more to COA each year than the millage would cost,” LeBlanc said. “It’s about allowing tax dollars to be designated to an NGO.”
LeBlanc also noted that voters in 2019 shot down a tax specifically dedicated to funding COA.
Cedars had floated the idea in May of reallocating part of one of the parish’s two library millages in part to provide funding for the organization.
“This was not something that came from COA,” Cedars said. “This was my idea, that I brought to them.”
He also said that because COA is a state-chartered organization, providing a tax to benefit the organization does not violate state law. He also said that is why the tax reallocation was written as it was, to allow for COA to qualify but not other non-state chartered NGOs.
In other business, the Administrative/Finance Committee:
• Discussed an ordinance that would allow for a 25-year extension of the parish’s contract with Entergy Louisiana to provide electrical services in lower St. Martin Parish.
• Considered a resolution to allow Cedars to negotiate for the placement of broadband internet transmitters on parish water towers
• Considered an ordinance to sell the property at 1019 Flo St. In Breaux Bridge.
During its Public Works Committee hearing, the council received an update on the progress of the Breaux Bridge Manor Drainage Project from Gary O’Neal with Quality Engineering and Surveying. O’Neal told the council that the project, although progressing, still had two years to go — at least — before progress could be seen.
“If you ask for an estimate from the Corps of Engineers, the answer is ‘We’ll get there when we get there,’” said Robert Letts, a project engineer.