ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council expanded its agenda Tuesday night to approve a resolution to accept substantial completion of the new civic center in Cecilia.
“This just came up Friday, but we did not want to wait until the next meeting to take possession of the building,” Parish President Chester Cedars said. “We should be ready to open it to the public in mid March.”
Cedars said people from the community are already asking for information on renting the facility.
“I believe we will see people from Breaux Bridge, Upper Lafayette and St. Landry Parish looking to use the facility,” Cedars said.
The council also agreed to defer action on a new flood plain ordinance. Cedars requested the delay after discussions with District 5 Councilman Chris Tauzin raised several issues with relation to the ordinance and its measurement of flood elevations. The council deferred action on the item until its committee hearings on Feb. 18.
The parish’s new floodplain management ordinance is aimed at mitigating flood damage and helping insured residents potentially lower their insurance costs. The plan would be point based, allowing homeowners to increase their home’s flood resistance in exchange for a lower rate.
In his comments, Cedars said he would meet with engineers for the Butte La Rose pontoon bridge replacement project Thursday for an update on the planning, to include looking at some concepts and designs for the proposed permanent bridge.
He also said he had a productive meeting with the new leadership of Lafayette Parish and had a “nice exchange of ideas.”
In other action, the council:
• Replaced the St. Martin Parish Recreation District No. 1 Steering Committee with a board of directors. This move will not affect recreation programs in upper St. Martin Parish.
• Renewed its contract with Jaime M. Rinaudo for nutritional education services.
• Renewed its agreement with the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home for 2020.
• Adopted a resolution from the state Police Jury Association to evaluate state imposed unfunded mandates.
• Accepted the state compliance questionnaire for the 2019 audit.
• Approved executing a change order for $274,017.55 increase and a construction time extension for the Cade Park Pavillion, Basketball Court and Paving project.