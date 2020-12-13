St. Martin Parish committees to address routine business

ST. MARTINVILLE — As the end of the year looms, municipalities are wrapping up their legislative year with some housekeeping and recurring items before a fresh slate of months appears.
St. Martin Parish is no exception. The St. martin Parish Council’s agendas for its committee hearings Tuesday evening are short and, for the most part, routine.
On the Administrative and Finance Committee, the council will consider a resolution acknowledging the contributions that longtime victim advocate Renee Hoffpauir made to the effort to find justice for victims of crime. Hoffpauir lost her life in a four-wheeler crash last month.
The council will also consider the appointment of two members and an alternate to the Acadiana Resource Conservation and Development Council for the year 2021.
Meeting as the Public Works Committee, the council will consider its annual resolution authorizing an agreement with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office for the use of trusty labor to perform maintenance work across the parish.
Members will also hear from District 9 resident Mitzi Merrill, who will speak about her concerns with traffic at the intersection of Bushville Highway and Will Angelle Road.
The St. Martin Parish Council committee hearings will begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.