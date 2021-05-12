The following individuals were booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on May 11.
Celestine, Lester, 67, 1000 block of Alex Jeanbatiste Road, St. Martinville, charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation.
Gardner, Jalaun, 22, 1000 block of Sugar Creek Road, St. Martinville, charged with aggravated assault, resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence, battery of a police officer, threatening a public official, possession of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a crime, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; and manufacture and distribution of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance.
Gardner, Zakyric, 18, 1000 block of Sugar Creek Road, St. Martinville, charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms.
Guidry, Dayejahland, 21, 700 block of Canal Street, St. Martinville, charged with resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, manufacture; distribution - schedule iv; possession firearm committing/attempt crime; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Lewis, Ezra, 30, 400 block of Sonnier Road, Carencro, charged with failure to appear.
Odu, Tamika, 45, 700 block of Canal Street, St. Martinville, charged with simple possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance (marijuana), possession of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a crime, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.
Sam, Zachary, 38, 1000 block of Sugar Creek Road, St. Martinville, charged with possession of a firearm while committing or attempting to commit a crime, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor, and manufacture/distribution of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance.