ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Government has declared a state of emergency for St. Martin Parish in advance of tropical storms Laura and Marco.
As part of Parish President Chester Cedars' declaration announcement, the parish listed dates and times of operation for self-serve sandbag distribution sites available to St. Martin Parish residents. Those locations are:
- Ruth Bridge-1035 Ruth Bridge Highway
- Paul Angelle Park (Cecilia)-2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road
- South Barn-1011 Capritto 40 Arpent Road
- Catahoula-Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park-1028 Catahoula Hwy.
These locations are open Saturday until 5 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Monday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In Lower St. Martin Parish:
- Stephensville Park
- Bus turnaround on East Stephensville Road
- Across the road from the Belle River Fire Station
These locations are also open Saturday until 5 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Monday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In St. Martinville:
- Festival Grounds-300 New Market Street
This location will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In Henderson:
- Henry Guidry Park Pavilion (behind City Hall)-1007 Amy Street
This location will be open Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Monday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
In Breaux Bridge:
- Public Works Annex (end of Refinery Street near Berard Street)
This location will be open Monday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. until no longer needed.
Officials recommend that residents calculate the number of sandbags needed based on using six bags to protect each doorway of a structure.
Anyone needing further information or assistance can contact the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808.