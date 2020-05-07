ST. MARTINVILLE- St. Martin Parish will hold a National Day of Prayer event this evening at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with the guidelines of the Office of State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Department of Health.
The event will take place on the courthouse lawn on Main Street in St. Martinville. The side streets adjacent to the courthouse lawn will be closed to allow seating for proper social distancing.
Prayer participants are asked to bring their own lawn chair. All attendees shall be seated 6 feet from other attendees. However, family members can sit together, and each family group should keep a 6 feet social distancing space from other attendees. Masks are strongly recommended for attendees. However, all sponsors and managers of the event will wear masks. These guidelines have been given by the State of Louisiana and approved by Parish President Chester Cedars.
The Louisiana Department of Health has recommended that persons not attend if they are 65 years or older or have the identified chronic health conditions. Residents of St. Martin Parish are asked to attend the prayer event if possible but the event will be livestreamed on the City of St. Martinville Facebook page for those residents who must continue to shelter in place.