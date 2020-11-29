St. Martin council to adopt budgets for coming year Tuesday

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will meet Tuesday evening to hold a special hearing to adopt the parish’s capital outlay and operations and maintenance budgets for the coming year.
In his report earlier this month, Parish President Chester Cedars said that the administration has been frugal in its assessment in creating the budget for the upcoming year even though sales tax collections have remained strong through the economic downturn and the COVID-19 pandemic so far.
“The federal stimulus money obviously has shielded the sales tax collections up to this point,” Cedars said in his report to the council on Nov. 17.
He went on to add, however, that not planning for future shortfalls would be imprudent.
“We would be remiss to believe that the economic issues associated with the pandemic and downturn in the oil and gas industry will not be injurious to our revenue stream since unemployment federal stimulus is no longer available,” Cedars said.
The council will also address two other ordinances, one to amend the ordinance which created the St. Martin Parish Tourism Commission and another to accept the dedication of Peb Road in Sun Oaks Estates.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
Consider a resolution to canvass returns from the Nov. 3 election.
Consider a resolution in support of the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory budget for 2021.
Consider a resolution granting substantial completion to the floating docks at Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park and Uncle Dick Davis Park.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room at the Parish Government Annex, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.