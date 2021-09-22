In an executive session Tuesday night, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars informed members of the St. Martin Parish Council that the administration and outgoing solid waste collection provider Pelican Waste had come to an agreement to allow for a seamless transfer of service from Pelican to the incoming vendor, Waste Connections Inc.
The agreement comes after Pelican last month tried to raise its rates 12 percent, retroactive to June, in its last three months as the parish’s trash service vendor.
Cedars also said that among other things the agreement would allow residents to continue using their current trash receptacles, instead of doing a “pick up/drop off” opf cans as was done when Pelican assumed the contract in 2019.
“That caused problems during the last transition,” Cedars said.
A more detailed look at the transition agreement will be released in coming days, Cedars said. Waste Connections is scheduled to take over the parish trash collection routes on Jan. 1.
The council also discussed the upcoming redistricting effort in the parish, which will kick off with a town hall meeting Wednesday evening. Cedars said that population shifts, especially in Districts 2 and 3, will require a reapportionment of the parish council districts.
Under state law, the districts have to be reapportioned if there is a deviation or difference, or 10 percent or more between the largest and smallest of the districts.
The council also gave the ok to moving forward with a mitigation plan for spoil from the proposed Catahoula Lake dredging project, which is on track now to move forward.
“This is the last step before dredging,” Cedars said. “Hopefully by the end of the year we will be dredging.”