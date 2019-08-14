In celebration of 46 years of service to the community, the St. Martin Council on Aging will put on its second annual Gala Extravaganza on Sept. 19 at the Cade Community Center from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.
According to a prepared statement from the Council on Aging, the event is an opportunity for healthcare providers, civic groups, local businesses, elected officials and the residents of St. Martin Parish to come together in an effort to celebrate and learn more about the accomplishments and achievements of the SMCOA over the last four decades and to raise community awareness of current services, activities and events.
The attire for the event is semi-formal. Ticket prices are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Dinner will be served and a cash bar made available. Musical entertainment will be provided by Donna Angelle and the Zydeco Posse. There also will be a photo booth provided by Hospice of Acadiana.
This year a silent auction will be added as well. KLFY TV-10’s Darla Montgomery will be the emcee for this event.
SMCOA also is seeking sponsors to assist with the event. Sponsorship levels are as follows: Gold, $1,000 or more; Silver-$500-$999; Bronze-$250-$499.
In appreciation of sponsorship, organizers will display a banner with a company logo or any information provided, place business brochures and cards on every table (sponsorship of $1,000 or greater includes free VIP seating for the company or organization, with enough seating for 16 people).
In addition, sponsors will be named as a major sponsor on SMCOA’s official Facebook page and website and given special mention in various media sources.
Sponsorship forms can be picked up at the Sydnie Mae Durand Activity Center, located at 391 Cannery Road, Breaux Bridge, or mailed by request. For more information regarding sponsorship and tickets, call the SMCOA at 332-3063.