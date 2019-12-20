As the economy along the Gulf of Mexico oil belt continues to struggle, the resources of the St. Francis Diner and other agencies providing services to the homeless population have been stretched thin.
The diner is funded primarily through donations, with an annual FEMA grant providing some cash for food purchases only.
About 250 people a day, Monday through Saturday, depend on the diner for their meals. With that sort of traffic, it is a challenge to keep everything working — especially on a shoestring budget. Any repairs or maintenance to the facility, as well as funding for the four full-time employees who work with Director Juanita Lewis, come from whatever monetary donations are received from local businesses, governments or individuals.
One group — the Iberia Principals’ Association — made its second annual cash donation to the facility Thursday morning. Other donations of food, sundries and Christmas gifts will be distributed to children next week crowd the halls and office of the diner.
But monetary donations help keep the physical plant afloat. The latest challenge the diner faces is the loss of its commercial dishwasher. With a hefty price tag somewhere in the thousands of dollars, a replacement could bust the diner’s budget.
In the interim, a serendipitous material donation is helping the diner’s clients get by.
“A local store had a truck show up with a load of paper plates that they couldn’t take,” Lewis said. “They didn’t know what to do with them, so someone recommended they call us. We’ve been serving on those until we can get the dishwasher replaced.”
As fate would have it, the dishwasher is out during the holiday season, when St. Francis Diner sees its biggest demand even as contributions lag.
“This is our slow period for donations,” Lewis said. “Monetary donations are what we need most. Monetary donations and prayers for everything to keep surviving, to make sure we can continue to feed the people who need it.”
St. Francis Diner is one of the agencies in Iberia Parish featured in this year’s Help the Helpers, a campaign spearheaded by The Daily Iberian to encourage giving to local groups that help the needy all year round.
As the only facility regularly serving daily meals to the homeless and disadvantaged population in New Iberia, the diner is well known to that demographic. As the 11:30 a.m. serving time nears, a small crowd gathers near the front door, waiting for the diner to open.
Lewis has served with St. Francis Diner for 19 years. She said she has seen the faces come and go but many stay, mired in a cycle that prevents them from moving beyond the need for the diner’s services.
Cash or check donations for Help the Helpers can be brought to The Daily Iberian office at 124 E. Main St. or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562. Checks should be made to Help the Helpers.
Contributions can be marked for a specific participating Help the Helpers organization or can be divided amongst all of the featured nonprofits.
Donors’ names will be published by the newspaper in an Honor Roll listing.