After 15 months out of service due to COVID-19, St. Francis Diner on Hopkins Street was back offering meals to local residents Monday afternoon.
Director of St. Francis Diner Juanita Lewis was standing outside the front door with a single volunteer and a New Iberia police officer when the doors opened Monday, but Lewis said the re-opening of the diner had been quiet so far.
“It’s kind of slow,” Lewis said. “I don’t think everybody’s aware that we’re open. We had a few people stop when they saw us outside.”
Clients like John Domingue, a former volunteer of the diner who retired to take care of his father, were served during the day as part of the re-opening of St. Francis to the public.
“I’m glad they’re open again,” Domingue said as he was grabbing a plate lunch to take home.
The diner had closed at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic after the staff of St. Francis Diner saw that the social distancing obligations and mask usage would likely not be enough to ensure the safety of clients and staff.
Lewis said the diner would not be re-opening its diner for some time, but meals would be distributed at the front door on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“My staff is back and some of the volunteers are here,” Lewis said. “Eventually we’re going to get the word out but right now we’re serving at the front door to stay on the safe side.”
St. Francis Diner has worked for years to deliver meals to residents who may not be able to afford a decent meal in New Iberia.
The diner was hit particularly hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lewis saying that several volunteers and clients being infected by the coronavirus.
Lewis added that delivering meals is not a possibility for St. Francis due to the high gas prices.
The director added that hopefully the full diner will be open next year.
“For now we’re doing it outside,” she said. “Maybe next year we’ll open the diner, just to be on the safe side.”