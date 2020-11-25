Sometimes all it takes is a small act of kindness to change someone’s world, and a women’s group associated with St. Edward Catholic Church proved that by helping the needy during the holidays recently.
Our Lady of Victory Ladies Auxiliary Court No. 63, a women’s group coordinated by St. Edward Catholic Church that strives to help people in need in the local community, gave a woman who recently lost her house a monetary donation Tuesday afternoon in front of the church.
Paula Jolivette, a New Iberia resident who tragically lost her house in a fire earlier this month, was given a $75 gift card for relief thanks to the woman’s group.
Jolivette has been living in an apartment with family members after a fire, the cause of which is still undetermined, started beneath her house on Landry Drive and caused smoke to fill her bedroom.
“The house was burning, I didn’t know how bad it was,” Jolivette said. “The house caught on fire and it was burning for a good while.”
Jolivette had to be taken to the hospital because of the smoke that filled her room, but thankfully was not seriously harmed. Her daughter and grandchild, who were also in the house, were not seriously harmed either.
After receiving a call from New Iberia City Councilwoman Sherry Guidry, Deborah Conner said Our Lady of Victory Ladies Auxiliary Court No. 63, St. Catherine of Sienna Chapter 63 and Our Lady of Victory Junior Daughters, all of which are part of St. Edward Catholic Church, were more than willing to help.
“Our organization helps the church and the community,” Conner said. “I called Ms. Paula to let her know we were going to give her something.”
The Auxiliary has given similar gifts to eight people total who were in similar situations. Conner said the group is all about helping those in need, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It’s a blessing and that’s what we’re supposed to do,” Conner said. “Help our brothers and sisters when we are in need. I look at the long lines in these other states and it hurts my heart because we’re blessed.”
Jolivette, who was emotional after receiving the gift, said she was thankful for the help that the group provided.
“I really appreciate everything,” she said. “I feel so blessed.”