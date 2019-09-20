St. Edward School students participated in the 15th annual Race for Education at the school campus Wednesday to raise funds for the school.
St. Edward School Development Director Melissa Dworaczyk said the event is a favorite for the school body, as well as the families and community supporters who come together to walk or jog around the perimeter of the school as many times as they can to raise funds for SES.
Dworaczyk said the school has raised more than $30,000, with more expected from donations and pledges that are still being processed.
“St. Edward School is incredibly blessed to have wonderful business and family sponsors in the community who over the years have been so gracious in supporting this effort,” Dworaczyk said. “Funds raised this year will be used to support our Parent’s Ministry efforts, address building and property upgrades as well as assist with curriculum improvements.”