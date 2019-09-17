St. Edward School Race for Education set

St. Edward School faculty, staff and students will participate in the school’s 15th annual Race for Education Wednesday to raise funds for the school.
Students will be walking, running or jogging around the school block as many times as possible in one hour. Participants raise funds by asking sponsors to contribute a tax-deductible amount based on the number of laps completed, or through a flat donation.
Students at different grade levels participate at different times.
The Pre-K 3 & 4 students will race from 9 a.m.-10 am. Kindergarten and first grade students will race from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Those in second and third grades race from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
The school has raised over $30,000 towards the effort to date. A number of corporate sponsors will participate in the Race for Education this year.