Split vote approves changing Delasalle Drive to one-way

The Iberia Parish Council ended up approving the creation of a one-way street on its portion of Delasalle Drive from Center Street to Admiral Doyle, but in a split vote — and not without some debate.
The move to make the major portion of the street one way as it passes alongside Catholic High School has already been approved in the New iberia City Council, which has posted signs to allow drivers to prepare for the change. The southern portion of the street, where it intersects Center, is parish controlled, requiring a vote to change its designation.
One resident, Brian Hudson, said that there were several concerns that simply making the street one way would not correct — and some issues that would arise as a result.
“We’ll have a drag strip on DeLaSalle,” Hudson said, noting that eliminating oncoming traffic in the left lane of the road would invite side-by-side contests.
“Either allow them to come in, turn around and go back, or make the street one way going the other way,” Hudson suggested.
Two other councilmen, District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard and District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier, also expressed misgivings.
“My thing is they said they went out and spoke to the residents,” Pollard said of the city represntaives, who had made a presentation to the council earlier this month. “Eight residents said they got phone calls, but four or five said they were not contacted.”
Pollard, a school bus driver, said he was also concerned that pushing sugar cane harvest traffic onto Center and Admiral Doyle would create safety issues.
“It’s hard for me to support this, especially when they are bringing crop into town to get to the mill, Cajun or wherever they are at,” Pollard said. “Coming into town and turning left or right, especially in the afternoon, is going to be congested.”
Olivier agreed with Pollard, specifically about the notification problems.
“I have concern that the businesses and residents were not informed properly,” Olivier said. “One of the business owners I talked to said he was not contacted, but the city said he was contacted.”
District 13 Councilman Marty Trahan suggested tabling the measure, but District 3 Councilman Michael Landry pointed out that the bulk of the roadway, under city control, was already slated to be a one-way street.
“Didn’t the city already vote?” Landry asked. “The signs have been up for three weeks. I’m not sure how far we can go to stop it. The city already passed it.”
The resolution to make the parish portion one way passed in an 8-5 vote.
The council also moved forward with plans to demolish a fire-damaged home on Louisa Street in Jeanerette as its first step toward handling nuisance properties in the parish.
Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy told council members that the effort to return nuisance properties to the tax rolls would require two steps — a vote to actually begin the process of condemning and rehabilitating the property, and the development of a funding source for the work to be done to rehabilitate the land for sale.
“It’s not going to do a lot of good to pass this without funding,” Shealy said.
“We are going to talk about that in committee,” District 11 Councilman Brian Napier, who was acting chairman in the absence of Chairman Warren Gachassin. “We hope to move forward on this one, then create funding for many others.”
During the council’s Finance Committee hearing, Shealy again addressed the council’s need for a funding source and indicated that the best option would be to use a portion of the Parish Health Unit Fund to get the nuisance abatement started.
“Some municipalities are using grant money, but you can’t just say, ‘Give me a grant and I’ll use it to build a program,’” Shealy said. “If you have a concrete plan, with the parish already having put up money for the program, you have a better chance of getting a grant. In the 2022 budget, consider including $150,000 from the Heath Unit Fund in its own line item. That way, when you order something to happen to a piece of property, they now know that you are serious.”
District 7 Councilman Paul Landry, whose district lies primarily within the city limits of New Iberia, expressed concern that his constituents would be paying taxes to help fund the remediation program, but would not receive a benefit because the work would be done in the unincorporated areas of the parish.
“I don’t think it’s fair that if we get some money and divide it up that we don’t get a share,” Landry said. “It feels like we are feeding everybody a big dinner and we’re just getting to eat a sandwich.”
District 4 Councilman Lloyd Brown, who also represents a primarily city district, agreed. Shealy said that work in the districts that extend into municipalities would require agreements between the parish and the affected municipality so that parish and municipality funding could be used to mitigate nuisances.
Also during committee the council discussed the possibility of creating an early voting station in Jeanerette to increase voter participation from that portion of the parish. District 13’s Trahan echoed that he would like to see the same type of early voting station set up in other areas, like Delcambre and Coteau.
Iberia Parish Clerk of Court David Ditch was on hand to explain the requirements for the voting centers, which need a secure line in order to be tied with to the state’s voting system. He also said that the process to get approval and establish a remote voting station would take from four to six months, which means it would not be ready for the Oct. 9 election even if approved at the council’s next meeting.
District 6 Councilwoman Natalie Broussard said that there were still some unanswered questions about the cost that she would like to research, especially since the state’s estimate of costs had only been sent out Wednesday afternoon. She moved to table the item until the Aug. 11 joint committee hearings.