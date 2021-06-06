With the summer months upon us, New Iberia’s Parks and Recreation Department is devising several programs to keep people of all ages entertained.
New Iberia City Park and West End Park have both opened splash pads for the public. Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Dominique said both splash pads are slated to be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
“It will be supervised during those hours,” Dominique said.
The splash pad at West End Park was recently completed after approval from the New Iberia City Council, and was constructed in part as a replacement for the closed swimming pool at the park.
Recreation department officials hope the splash pad at New Iberia City Park also will fill a hole in summer activities as the park’s swimming pool is also shutting down, with the nearby structure for changing being partially demolished as the city is planning for a larger pool at another location in the long term.
Another activity that is being planned for NIRD is adult basketball, Dominique said.
“We’re trying to get the guys out,” Dominique said Saturday. “We’re talking to some guys who shoot (basketball) and we’re trying to do it for ages 40 and over.”
NIRD made their first attempt with a basketball event last Wednesday at the Cyr-Gates Community Center. Dominique said the next round is slated for West End Park this coming Wednesday.
“The way we’re handling it, we want it to be in the evenings from 6-8 p.m. depending on how many guys we game,” Dominique said. “We want at least three games a night.”
The games are $5 per person, with a team of 12 able to register for $50.
“It’s so far so good,” she added. “We had a good turnout and we’ll see if they like it.”
There are also a slate of activities planned for children throughout the summer. Volleyball camp will take place June 14-15 for ages 8-11 at City Park and West End Park. Another round for ages 9-13 will also take place those days a little later in the day.
Soccer camp is also scheduled from June 14-18 for ages 5-7. Another camp for ages 8-11 is scheduled for July 12-16 as well.
Basketball camp is scheduled for June 7-11 at West End Park for ages 5-7, while a camp for ages 8-17 is scheduled for June 15-17 at City Park and West End Park.
A tennis class will be held from June 7 through July 1 for ages 9-13, followed by another class for the same age group from July 5 to July 28.
Non-sports classes are also going to be held at the park, including a photography class for ages 8-12. The classes will be in two sessions, one from June 14 through July 21 and another from June 15 through July 22.
Finally, a Cooking Around the World Class is slated at City Park for ages 9-13. The class will be held from June 9-30 and July 7-28.
For more information about a program at the New Iberia Recreation Department, you can call 369-2337.