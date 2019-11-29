SPECIAL TO THE DAILY IBERIAN

On the evening of Nov. 4, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Louisiana 675 and U.S. 90.
The victim was traveling northbound on U.S. 90 when the front windshield and both passenger side windows were shot. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the torso and wrist. It is unknown at this time if the shots were fired from another moving vehicle.
Those with any information about the shooting are asked to submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.