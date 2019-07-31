Special meeting to vote on hiring new lineman for St. Martinville electric department

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will hold a special meeting this morning to vote on hiring a new lineman for the city’s electric department.
The lineman position became an issue after Tropical Storm Barry. At the council’s last meeting, Mayor Melinda Mitchell said they had been trying to hire an experienced lineman for the utility since she came into office.
The council will also vote on a salary adjustment for the city’s existing lineman.
The council will meet at 10 a.m. in the city council meeting room at City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.