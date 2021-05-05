Special meeting to address charges against St. Martinville utilities department employee

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss criminal charges brought against a St. Martinville Utilities Department employee, and the possible liability the city may face as a result of his continued employment.
The meeting comes after a discussion last month about hiring a new lineman for the city, a move that was shot down when Mayor Melinda Mitchell cast the deciding vote against the hire.
At the time of the debate, Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper said that the department was already one linemen short.
But it may be down two out of three linemen soon. One of the two linemen currently employed, Cassius Bourda, was arrested in September 2019 on a single count of sexual battery. According to Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Brian Touchet, Bourda was on a lunch break and using a city vehicle when the alleged incident occurred. Touchet said he had spoken with Mitchell about Bourda’s status, but Bourda was never placed on any sort of suspension.
His trial on the sexual battery charge is scheduled for later this month.
Prosper has contended that Bourda, because of his work in the public and the nature of the charge he faces, could be prevented from working at all, depending on the outcome of his criminal trial.
Prior to his arrest, Mitchell had lobbied for a salary increase for Bourda when the council hired another lineman with credentials from another utility at a higher rate of pay.
The special meeting will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city council meeting room at City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.