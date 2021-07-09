Special meeting set to consider electric department hirings

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. today to consider hiring an electrical department supervisor and a lineman to bolster its diminished electric utility staff.
The meeting became necessary after a contentious meeting Tuesday night at which Mayor Melinda Mitchell said she would not recommend the candidate, Kevin Guidry, until she had an opportunity to negotiate with him over his salary. That conversation happened Wednesday evening, during which Mitchell broached the idea of bringing Guidry in as a contract employee on an as-needed basis.
Public Works Superintendent Brian Touchet explained that the position, at least for the foreseeable future, would be a 40-hour a week job, but that a contract hire would be workable if Guidry agreed, which he did.
That move will save the city money that would otherwise have to go toward insurance benefits, retirement and other ancillary payroll expenses that would be required if Guidry were a city employee.
The council will also vote on a second hire for a Lineman I. Jereon McGilvery will be considered for that position, which is one of two open linemen slots currently on the city’s organizational chart.
If both hires are approved, the city will go from one lineman to two, plus a supervisor. It will be the closest to fully staffed the department has been in at least three years. One lineman position still remains open.
The hires will hopefully bring to a close a period of unrest and dissent within the administration over the future of the city’s electric utility. Previous hires had been scuttled after council members fought over control of the hiring process, even though they admitted that finding trained linemen to work for the city was a difficult task.
If hired, Guidry would be available to begin work after June 12.