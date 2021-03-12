Special meeting set in Jeanerette to discuss police personnel matters

JEANERETTE — The city of Jeanerette will go into executive session during a special meeting Monday regarding police personnel matters.
The meeting follows a heated meeting this past Monday where Alderman Clarence Clark questioned hiring practices within the police department.
During a presentation from Chief Dustin Vallot, the chief said that one of the biggest issues facing the police department currently was the lack of employed officers. The Jeanerette Police Department currently only has four officers besides the chief, and will soon only have three.
Clark asked why the department was so understaffed when he knew of several applicants who had attempted to get hired in the JPD but were rejected.
The Jeanerette charter is set so that the mayor is the ultimate authority behind hiring and firing police personnel, although the police chief issues recommendations as well.
Clark said that Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. had rejected potential officers for personal reasons. Bourgeois said during the meeting that he was hopeful the department would get applicants that didn’t have the “baggage” of the previous applicants.
The discussion will be in executive session, meaning only the board and mayor will be privvy to the discussion.
The special meeting will host a discussion regarding a lawsuit as well.
The meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Jeanerette City Hall.