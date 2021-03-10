Special meeting set hiring new executive director, HANI action plan

The Housing Authority of New Iberia will hold a special meeting Wednesday to discuss negotiations for the hiring of a new executive director and to authorize the executive director to submit the agency’s action plan to the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The organization has faced issues coming into compliance with HUD regulations for several years. The agency has previously threatened to close HANI. Consequently, the St. John the Baptist Housing Authority has assisted the housing authority since mid 2020, addressing many of the deficiencies HUD had noted.
Some of the improvements already underway include engaging the services of a legal firm to represent HANI and an IT firm to install computer equipment and a multifunctional copier.
Previously a single vendor was contracted to consolidate the organizations data and telecommunication services, reducing redundant costs.
Some outstanding tasks HANI still needs to address include auditing issues, financial issues, updating banking accounts, staff training, insurance issues and the submission of board meeting minutes for publication as required by law.
The agenda for Wednesday’s meeting calls for the board to quantify the requirements for the executive director position and to authorize the board’s chair to negotiate with a candidate for the job.
The Housing Authority of New Iberia board is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the HANI office, 325 North St.