A recent cable channel broadcast of the 2019 Farm Aid festival puts a new slant on this year’s Farm Fest, a return to celebrations of old traditions of farming in south Louisiana.
All week long volunteers and staff at Shadows-on-the-Teche have been setting up the time-lapse, old-fashioned games that once entertained children and adults alike, before electronics became so prominent. The time-tested festival is taking a new step this year for a special group of youngsters.
“Farm Fest in general was committee members who wanted to recreate memories of what they experienced in childhood,” said Pat Kahle, director of Shadows-on-the-Tehce and this year’s Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Volunteer of the Year. “We came up with all these old-fashioned games they could play. That’s where we started. We wanted to do something different. We do setup all week long and one night just didn’t seem to be enough.”
Children being in or out of school had a bearing on what would be planned and Bertha Meyers talked to some of the people in the school system who work with special needs teachers to run an idea by them. For this first year, the program is expecting about 40 pre-K and kindergarten students, five of whom will be in wheelchairs. They will arrive with their school personnel, and additional people have volunteered to walk with them. Cox Communications is this year’s sponsor for Farm Fest and is providing volunteers throughout the grounds helping teachers and aides with the children.
“The teachers came to a meeting and we ran ideas past them. They said this will work, this won’t work, here something you need to consider,” Kahle said. “They looked at the site to see if there were any danger spots or anything we needed to consider to keep these children safe, like a changing room, barriers to keep them away from the Bayou Teche and we were thinking of giving them food, but with different allergies, that was not a good idea.”
Some of the activities planned for Farm Fest will not be available for the 10 a.m. pre-K and Kindergarten special needs children simply to provide the best and safest experience for children that have sensitivities or sensory issues. Highlights for Farm Fest and the Special Camp for early learners include:
• SUGARLAND — a lifesize game modeled after the popular children’s game CandyLand that will be set up on the grounds.
• GARDEN GAMES — there will be several games set up along the brick walkway in The Shadows formal gardens.
• TAKE-AWAYS — Each special camper will receive a souvenir green bandanas to wear or tie onto their wheelchairs or backpacks.
• LUCY — Lucy the friendly therapy dog will be there to greet the children.
• QUEEN SUGAR — The 2018-19 Queen Sugar, Janet Lee Nelson, will wear her crown and take pictures with the children as they experience the activities around the grounds.
Ted Viator, also on the committee along with Elizabeth Terrell, suggested the events be held during the day because not all children with special needs can come out at night. Since so much work goes into making everything ready for families to kick off the festival weekend, the free special event is something everyone wanted to see happen.
Special assistants for the Shadows games will be Victoria Hebert and Dorothy Broussard at the Sugarland Game; Allen Small at Reflector Plinko; Mark Boyance will be assigned to Magic Fishing; Jennifer Middlebrooks will supervise the Rubber Duck Catch and Laycie Lewis will manage the Shadows Toss.
“This is a pilot program,” Kahle said. “We’ll see how it goes this year and if good, maybe expand it next year.”
The fee for the Farm Fest 4 p.m. opening Thursday is $10 per family, regardless of the number of children.