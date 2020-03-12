El Festival Espanol de Nueva Iberia’s annual poster unveiling ceremony will take place Thursday, March 19.
In addition to the poster unveiling, 2020 festival merchandise will be available for purchase during the event. Festival T-shirts, hats, posters and pins will be available.
The original hand painted 2020 festival poster is slated to be auctioned during the ceremony, with proceeds of the auction to be dedicated to the New Iberia and Alhaurin Student Exchange Program.
The festival artist this year is Isabelle Berry.
Berry is a sophomore at New Iberia Senior High School who has had a passion for the arts since an early age, according to a prepared statement. She has been a student of the Iberia Parish Talented Arts Program for nine years.
In addition to the visual arts, Berry has also been involved in music and theater since the fourth grade, performing with both the Iberia Performing Arts League and the NISH choral department. Most recently she was selected to participate in the high school honors performance series at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Isabelle is the 15-year old-daughter of Christina and Heath Hulin.
El Festival Espanol de Nueva Iberia takes place from April 17-19. The event includes a “Running of the Bulls” dog-friendly 5K/1Mile Fun Run, a walking parade, a paella/tapas/jambalaya cookoff,an arts and crafts show, live music and entertainment, visiting royalty, a paella eating contest, a children’s tent and fun zone to include face painting, petting zoo, fun jump and Spanish family genealogy displays located at the Sliman Theater.
The eight annual festival celebrates New Iberia’s Spanish heritage and culture with a wide variety of activities and visiting dignitaries from New Iberia’s sister city in Spain.