SouthStar to provide ‘Rapid Definitive Molecular Testing’ for COVID-19

SouthStar Urgent Care is providing Rapid Definitive Molecular Testing for COVID-19.
The service will be offered at all 20 clinics in the SouthStar network, including the locations in New Iberia.
The rapid testing is available to all patients based on an in-house provider assessment per CDC guidance related to COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. As always, walk-ins are accepted at all SouthStar locations seven days a week.
According to a prepared statement, Rapid COVID-19 Definitive Molecular Testing will allow SouthStar clinics to provide results to patients within a matter of minutes. As an urgent care leader in the COVID Response, SouthStar recently launched Telehealth service and developed a Safe Waiting Zone system to enhance the patient experience, the statement said.
Patients can now schedule a telehealth appointment with a licensed health care provider through user-friendly online registration.
“This virtual visit gives patients the freedom to receive SouthStar’s signature compassionate care from the comfort of their home,” according to the statement.
Also, to reduce transmission of COVID-19, the Safe Waiting Zone system allows patients to wait in their vehicles, and in some cases, they can be triaged from their vehicle. Patients are then guided from their safe waiting zone straight to a clean patient room by a SouthStar team member.