The Sons of Kings Social Club distributed more than 350 meals to local residents in New Iberia’s West End Saturday in what organizers called a move to help the community.
The club, which is fairly new and has aspirations to expand, set up shop on Hopkins Street near Robertson Street Saturday to attract local residents to the free meals they offered throughout the day.
Club members enthusiastically cooked and distributed food at no charge to those who showed up throughout the day, spokesman Antonio Francis said. Many in the area walked up to receive a plate throughout the day, chatting with volunteers who helped make the event happen.
“If you want to donate you can donate, but if not it’s not a problem,” Francis said.
The club was a recent startup that founder Nathan Walker said came from a vision to help the community.
“It was an idea I had, to give back to the community and to anybody who needs our help,” he said.
Walker said he would eventually like to see the social club expand to chapters in Jeanerette and other nearby areas, while other members had bigger aspirations.
“We’re going worldwide,” one member said.
The all-day event began around 10 a.m. and lasted all the way into the evening.
With the recent rash of violence in the community, many of the members said that they felt a desire to give back in some way to try to deter crime.
“With all the things happening, I’m like let’s just get it together,” member Christopher King said.