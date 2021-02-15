As of 8 p.m. Monday, Cleco Power had restored electricity to more than 90 percent of the 11,110 customers who lost power due to the winter storm Sunday night.
Below are estimated times for restoration for the remaining rsidents in parishes impacted by the storm. This does not take into account unexpected damage or icy conditions that could impact restoration efforts.
In Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes:
New Iberia: Power will be restored to 80% of customers by tonight.
Loreauville: Power will be restored to 90% of customers by tonight.
Coteau Holmes: Power will be restored to 95% of customers by tonight.
Franklin: Power will be restored to 95% of customers by tonight.
Jeanerette: Power will be restored to 90% of customers by tonight.
Baldwin/Charenton: Power will be restored to 90% of customers by tonight.
Patterson: Power will be restored to 100% of customers by tonight.
St. Tammany, Washington parishes: Power will be restored to 100% of customers by tonight.
Here are the remaining customers without power, by parish, as of 8 p.m. Monday:
DeSoto – Less than 5 customers
Iberia – 625 customers
Rapides – Less than 5 customers
St. Martin – 20 customers
St. Mary – 186 customers
St. Tammany – 95 customers
Vernon – 5 customers
Washington – 5 customers