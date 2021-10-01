Some Iberia Parish schools have been dealing with vandalism to property as a result of a Tik Tok challenge encouraging students to damage bathrooms.
Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph said the Iberia Parish School District has dealt with the latest Tik Tok challenge in three schools. The total estimated cost of repairs to the district has been around $4,800, Jennifer said.
Destruction of school bathrooms as a result of Tik Tok is a recent national phenomenon, with school districts all around the country having to sustain damage to school property from students who partake in the Tik Tok challenge. Tik Tok is a social media app whose users are predominantly younger.
Joseph said school administrators are facing the problem by making public announcements for anyone involved in vandalism.
Students have been encouraged to speak up if they see something happening to school vandalism, and a strong no tolerance message has been implemented in schools with threats of disciplinary action.
Joseph said schools have assessed financial damage and have had parents assume the cost of damages, as well as increased monitoring and supervision of bathrooms during breaks and lunch.
“The district feels that these proactive measures have minimized the potential for damaging school property,” Joseph said. “Additionally, our administrators feel that most of our students are proud of their school campuses and do not want to see anyone vandalize it, nor do they want to be a part of something criminal in nature that can have a disciplinary consequence.”
In an email on Sept. 15, TikTok said it was removing “Devious Licks” videos from its platform because the content violated its community guidelines.
“We expect our community to stay safe and create responsibly, and we do not allow content that promotes or enables criminal activities,” a TikTok spokesperson said in the email. “We are removing this content and redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior.”