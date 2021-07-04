Some cases but no outbreak of Delta variant in Louisiana

Louisiana is still not seeing a widespread outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 that is taking hold in Missouri, Arkansas and Colorado, but it has had some cases reported.
As of this week, there were still only two dozen Delta cases reported in the state, but the opportunity for that number to grow remains as vaccination rates continue to crawl.
Nationwide, only 47.3 percent of the populace has received a full course of COVID-19 vaccine, far short of the 70 percent envisioned by July 4, although 54.9 percent have had at least one dose. In the 65 and over population, that number climbs to 78.6 percent, with 67 percent of all adults 18 years of age or older fully vaccinated.
Louisiana is still at 46th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, even after a s;light bump in vaccinations due to the lottery announcement for vaccinated individuals last month.
Barely more than a third of Louisiana’s population — 35.1 percent, an improvement over 33.9 percent last week— is currently fully vaccinated. Only Wyoming, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi have lower rates of full vaccination, according to the Mayo Clinic’s report..
If you add in all those who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the total for Louisiana climbs to 38.6 percent, up a full percentage point from last week.
In the Teche Area, the numbers are no better. Less than 30 percent of the population of Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes are fully vaccinated — 28.29 percent in Iberia and St. Martin and 28.65 in St. Mary.
More urban Lafayette Parish is at 33.3 percent fully vaccinated. Orleans Parish is at 48.6 percent, with only West Feliciana scoring a higher percentage of fully vaccinated residents at 49.03 percent.