Solomon House distributes food to help needy, those affected by pandemic

Solomon House held an additional food drive Wednesday morning as a way to keep up with the needy around New Iberia
Director Ellen Nora said the food drive was held as a result of more people coming into dire economic straits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know there are people who never used a food bank before so we wanted to bring awareness and help them how we can,” Nora said.
Nora said there was no income requirements for those that sought out the food drive, and a rough total of 45 new families made use of the event to grab some groceries.
“It was a very good environment, people were very thankful,” she said.
Food drives from Solomon House are held Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
The food drives are being held drive-thru style, and getting out of the car is not required.