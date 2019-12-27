Solomon House delivers much more than its mission

For years, Solomon House has been an indispensable nonprofit organization when it comes to feeding and aiding the needy in New Iberia.
Solomon House Director Ellen Nora said the organization is looking to help in other ways while at the same time fulfilling its primary mission.
Solomon House services hundreds of families per month with its brown bag program. The program allows clients to come in to the building on Center Street and choose the food that benefits their families.
“Some families have dietary restrictions and so on, and we want them to have that choice,” Nora said.
The organization also provides financial assistance for utilities, medical and housing costs for those clients that need it as well.
Solomon House is one of nine agencies in Iberia Parish featured in this year’s Help the Helpers program, a campaign spearheaded by The Daily Iberian to encourage giving to local groups that help the needy all year round.
For the holidays, Nora said a family Christmas party was held with two new components. One came after the realization many families don’t have the resources for children to shop for their parents.
“It’s important for children to give their parents a gift,” Nora said. “One of the components we had was for children to shop for gifts for their parents and wrap those.”
Other components included making Christmas ornaments and storytelling.
Another recent event was a parent engagement session where organizers discussed day-to-day challenges that impact parent’s abilities to move successfully through life.
“That was a very good session and that enlightened us on things we can bring to the table with community partners,” Nora said.
Another successful program is the Little Leaders program, which is in its fifth year.
Nora said the program focuses on children who participate and “seeing what’s inside of them and how that can be used to benefit the community.”
Nora said she plans on exposing Little Leaders to governmental issues, city and parish council meetings.
Solomon House welcomes money donations, but needs heaters and blankets at this time.
Cash or check donations for Help the Helpers can be brought to The Daily Iberian office or mailed to Help the Helpers at The Daily Iberian, P.O. Box 9290, New Iberia, LA 70562. Checks should be made to Help the Helpers.
Contributions can be marked for a specific participating Help the Helpers organization or can be divided among all nine.