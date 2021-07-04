Solid waste collection vendor not on St. Martin Parish Council agenda

ST. MARTINVILLE — The biggest topic of discussion in St. Martin Parish government — the selection of a new solid waste collection vendor — is not on Tuesday night’s regular council meeting agenda, but it is safe to assume it will be at the top of the comments from Parish President Chester Cedars at the tail end of the meeting.
Cedars appeared in a video posted to the St. Martin Parish Government Facebook page last week to give an update on the discussions with current provider Pelican Waste. He said that the two parties had reached an agreement in principle to mutually end the current contract.
That termination date would be either Oct. 1 or, if the incoming vendor is not ready to assume collection services by that date, Jan. 1.
During his comments, Cedars said that he has already been in contact with several potential vendors and has looped several council members into those discussions.
Pelican Waste’s tenure as the contractor for trash pickup has been marked with problems, from the early days when residents were having trouble getting their cans from the company for trash pickup to weeks when residents saw no service from the company.
In its regular business, the council will be considering an ordinance to secure $4.6 million through a bond issue to refinance several other parish bonds as well as an ordinance correcting street names and boundaries of several precincts due to errors in recently adopted boundary changes.
The council will also consider an amendment to the ordinance which sets out the procedure for council approval of developments.
During its special business, the council is also scheduled to discuss and consider finding cause to take action on a nuisance property on Robert Lane in Breaux Bridge.