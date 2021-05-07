LAFAYETTE — The fourth annual SOLA Giving Day ended with a preliminary fundraising total of more than $1.85 million pledged to 173 organizations from 3,737 donations. These numbers far surpass prior year totals, making SOLA 2021 a record-breaking event.
SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event for nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools which serve South Louisiana. SOLA Giving Day is hosted by Community Foundation of Acadiana for any local nonprofit organization that would like to participate.
Prior to the 24-hour online giving event, matching gifts totaling $ 939,230 were secured to support more than 100 organizations. A matching donation is a charitable contribution by private donors that will match the general public’s donations dollar for dollar.
Community Foundation of Acadiana awarded $22,000 in prizes to participating organizations. To view a list of prize winners go to https://www.solagivingday.org/content/prizes.