Software system to track patients approved

The Iberia Medical Center Board of Commissioners approved the contracting of a new software system to improve the tracking of patients, not only while in the hospital but after their discharge as well, at its meeting Thursday night.
The Allscripts system will allow post-care specialists to better follow patients and their courses of medication and care after they have been discharged and make sure that if they are readmitted that their records follow with them.
“We start our discharge planning on day one,” said Annie Breaux, the hospital’s director of case management.
She said that currently planning is done on paper and in spreadsheets. The Allscripts system would be integrated with the hospital’s existing record keeping systems, making all of the chart entries available, to include post-care instructions.
“On average, it gives two hours back to the providers of their day,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer Dionne Viator.
Implementation and integration of the system would cost between $80,000 and $90,000, Viator said, with a $4,500 per month fee charged for the length of the five-year contract. It would also help the hospital increase revenues as it moves more of its clinical lines under its 90-day post-care umbrella in the next year.
In other business, the board agreed to spend $228,000 to buy five sets of orthopedic surgical power tools. The sets would replace existing sets that have outlived their service life and expand the number of sets available for use.
The board also approved a $69,000 expense for a new motor control center panel. That panel controls all of the motors for the hospital’s chiller units, boilers, hot water pumps and condensers.
It would replace the existing unit, which is 59 years old. The life expectancy for one of the units is 30 years.
Viator also told the board members that the bids for a new roof for the hospital should be in before the March board meeting.