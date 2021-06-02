The Society of Professional Journalists, an international organization dedicated to the support of free speech and the journalists who cover their communities under its protection, has issued a letter demanding the release of former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster.
Fenster was detained in Myanmar last week as he tried to board a flight out of the country on his way to the U.S. on a trip to his home in Detroit.
"Myanmar’s treatment of Fenster is unacceptable," the demand read.
"Fenster should be released, unharmed, immediately," said SPJ National President Matthew T. Hall. "It's a cliche to say the world is watching, but it's true. This is reprehensible."
Fenster, who served as a reporter with the Daily Iberian from August 2017 to spring of 2018, is the managing editor for the news site Frontier Myanmar in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.
A statement from Frontier Myanmar said it does not know why Fenster was detained and that it has been unable to contact him. His colleagues believe he was transferred to Insein Prison in Yangon, which is notorious for its human rights abuses and deplorable conditions.
A U.S. Department of State official said the agency was monitoring the situation but did not provide further details. His family started a petition on MoveOn to keep pressure on American politicians to get him back to the U.S. SPJ urges the U.S. government to help secure Fenster’s release and safe return.
The detainment of Fenster shows Myanmar’s continued disregard for press freedom. SPJ has expressed concern about this disturbing trend, voicing frustration after the military shut down access to most social media platforms and again when six journalists were criminally charged.