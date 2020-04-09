CADE — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies resolved a stand-off Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Smede Highway and Louisiana 182 in Cade.
SMPSO tactical team members entered a mobile home just before 5 p.m., ending the three-hour stalemate. The resident, Scott Vallot, was taken into custody after the incident.
According to neighbors, deputies surrounded the mobile home in the 1600 block of Smede Highway after Vallot allegedly pulled a firearm on two people near a convenience store in the 1500 block of Old Spanish Trail who he said were standing too close to him.
“Deputies learned that a male subject, who was identified as Daniel S. Vallot, 60, of Cade, had gotten into a verbal altercation with two individuals outside of a convenience store and then brandished a firearm and threatened to shoot them,” according to a SMPSO press release. “He subsequently fled to his trailer, which was located behind the store.”
Dispatchers received a call reporting the disturbance to set the events in motion. Deputies responded and began calling over a loudspeaker for Vallot to come out or at least let them know he was OK shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.
They also said Vallot was the only person in the mobile home.
Deputies in tactical gear arrived at about 3 p.m. to relieve the uniformed deputies who initially responded to the call.
An armored tactical vehicle arrived at the location shortly before 4 p.m. Deputies used the vehicle’s public address system to play a high-pitched squeal to encourage Vallot to come out, then pulled the vehicle close to Vallot’s mobile home to screen their operation.
Vallot was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail just before 6 p.m., charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.
No bond was set as of deadline Wednesday evening.