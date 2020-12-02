SMPC adopts operating, capital outlay budgets

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council adopted its 2021 operating and capital outlay budgets Tuesday night, but Parish President Chester Cedars made it clear that this year’s budget is a projection and will require continued diligence as the year progresses.
“We will be closely monitoring the progress every month,” Cedars said. “Our current situation merits a closer evaluation of the budget as the year progresses. Remember that the budget is a projection. It is an authorization, not a mandate.”
The budget, Cedars said, was drafted with an eye toward frugality. He also said that as incentives and funding made available through the COVID-19 pandemic dries up, the parish could face steeper fiscal climbs in the future.
“We were factoring in the effects of COVID-19 and the pandemic,” Cedars said. “Most distressing was its acceleration of the decline of the oil and gas economy.” sector of the economy.”
Although he expressed the need for conservative budgeting, he also said that the influx of revenue from the adversity facing the parish, namely in the form of COVID-19 assistance and money for repair and recovery after Hurricane Delta, helped to keep sales tax figures up in November.
In Sales Tax District 1, the parish collected $281,948, less than October but more than any November Cedars could recall going back to 2011. In Sales Tax District 2, the parish pulled in $98,229, which was $6,000 more than November 2019.
“That is still driven by activity from the storms, primarily Hurricane Delta, and by stimulus money from the CARES Act,” Cedars said. “But we can’t count on continuing to operate on federal stimulus money. We can’t get too excited when we are counting on government assistance.”
Cedars also asked for council members to remember Renee Hoffpauir, a victim advocate who had worked with the 16th JDC and with him during his time as an assistant district attorney. Hoffpauir died in a four-wheeler crash in November.
“I cannot say enough about the good things she did in her career,” Cedars said. “She did a lot for the people of this parish.”