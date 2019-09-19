Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 will conduct smoke testing on Sept. 25 and 26, contingent upon weather conditions.
The first area being tested will be located on Neco Town Road, beginning at Manuel Road and ending at Admiral Doyle Drive.
The second area being tested, in the Orange Grove Subdivision, will begin at Admiral Doyle Drive and end at Highway 182.
The smoke being used is nontoxic and not harmful to people or animals, according to a prepared statement from the sewerage district.
Anyone with questions can contact the sewerage district office at 369-4413.