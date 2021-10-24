Smithsonian Exhibit comes to New Iberia

The Bayou Teche Museum is partnering with the Smithsonian Institution and Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities for six-weeks of programming of the Water/Ways exhibit.
The traveling exhibit focuses on one of earth’s most precious resources and reveals the central nature of water in our lives.
On top of that, the programming will also focus on how water has shaped American and local culture, with several events slated to feature local artists and organizations.
Water/Ways opened last week, and the exhibit site on 122 E. Main St. will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday until Nov. 27.
Three event highlights
Water in Artistry Melissa Bonin, Jerome Weber, and Paul Schexnayder will share with event-goers their reasons why the Bayou Teche and surrounding waterways have influenced their painting and artistic endeavors. The event takes place 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Sliman Theater.
Deepwater Horizon Showing The Water/Ways program will put on a showing of the film Deepwater Horizon at the Grand 10 in New Iberia. The 2016 film starring Mark Wahlberg deals with the BP oil spill of 2010 which severely impacted the Gulf. The showing is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. Nov. 6.
Water in Poetry An event that will focus more on the literary side of expressing water is tentatively slated to take place at the Sliman Theater Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Poets that are listed to be featured include Darrell Bourque, Mona Lisa Saloy, Margaret Simon and Jonathan Mayers.
Other events slated for the next couple of weeks include a Water in Religion event, TECHE Project presentation and a children’s book club at the Iberia Parish Library. All events are free to the public, and more information can be found at the Bayou Teche Museum’s website at bayoutechemuseum.org.