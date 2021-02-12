SMILE CAA seeking 2 volunteer board members

The SMILE Community Action Agency’s Board of Directors is seeking candidates to fill two vacancies in its low-income sector for Iberia Parish.
Candidates must live in Iberia Parish to be considered eligible for election, but do not have to be economically classified as “low income.”
Candidates must also be at least 18 years of age.
The deadline for consideration is 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Those interested in vying for one of the two seats should contact SMILE Executive Administrative Assistant Rita McCoy at 234-3272, Ext. 221. The election for the low-income sector will be held 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, at SMILE’s Iberia Community Action Center, located at 722 Walton Street in New Iberia.
Iberia Parish residents can vote for their candidate during this time. Results from the election will be announced at the SMILE Board of Directors’ meeting later that evening. The SMILE Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the St. Martin Parish School Board Central Office’s Board Room, located at 600 Corporate Blvd. in Breaux Bridge.
“SMILE is working on several innovative projects in Iberia Parish, and we need all of our sectors represented at the table and fully engaged in our work,” SMILE CEO Craig A. Mathews said in a prepared statement. “Serving allows our Board members to be change agents, to uplift our neighborhoods and enhance the lives of the people living there.”
SMILE Board members provide governance that helps to make a difference in the lives of disadvantaged persons in their communities, according to the statement. They must possess a sincere interest in helping those in need and embrace the mission of the corporation. They are also responsible for helping to coordinate, plan, and monitor the programs that SMILE Community Action Agency provides for low-income persons.
Board members may serve up to two consecutive five-year terms. The board meets monthly to govern and direct the policy decisions of SMILE, and to engage with management of the corporation to discuss methods for helping low-income persons utilize existing resources.