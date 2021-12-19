SMCC to consider request for use of Sterling Alexander Center COREY VAUGHN corey.vaughn@daily-iberian.com Corey Vaughn Author email Dec 19, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will hear a request for use of the Sterling Alexander Center at Monday’s council meeting.Elizabeth Morre with Safe Havynn Education Center will request the use of the center to start a program to teach teen life skills for local teenagers.In other business, the council will vote to approve John Caro to serve as a non-city employee of the incident/accident review committee.Councilman Mike Fuselier is set to bring up a discussion regarding concerns of recent shooting incidents in the area.Mayor Melinda Mitchell will request the hiring of a lineman helper to the council as well.The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Martinville City Hall. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. 