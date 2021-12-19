SMCC to consider request for use of Sterling Alexander Center

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will hear a request for use of the Sterling Alexander Center at Monday’s council meeting.

Elizabeth Morre with Safe Havynn Education Center will request the use of the center to start a program to teach teen life skills for local teenagers.

In other business, the council will vote to approve John Caro to serve as a non-city employee of the incident/accident review committee.

Councilman Mike Fuselier is set to bring up a discussion regarding concerns of recent shooting incidents in the area.

Mayor Melinda Mitchell will request the hiring of a lineman helper to the council as well.

The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Martinville City Hall.

